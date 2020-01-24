Global RiskNews Briefs

Spreading Chinese Coronavirus Death Toll Rises as More Cities Are Locked Down

24 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

China has been combatting the spread of a new strain of coronavirus over the Lunar New Year. On Friday morning, China’s National Health Commission confirmed 830 cases of infection, a 250 person increase since the last count was released by officials a day earlier. 26 men and women have since died as a result of the illness, according to commission and state media.

Singapore has reported two coronavirus cases, bringing the total infection rate in the country to three. The disease has had the largest effect on the Chinese city of Wuhan, which shut down its transportation system earlier this week. However, as more cities in China are being affected, more citizens are concerned about their safety and an increasing number of cities are experiencing lockdown-like situations.

