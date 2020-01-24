Hypergiant Is Using AI And Algae To Take on Climate Change

Hypergiant is an AI products and solutions company harnessing the power of algae to create its latest technology, called the EOS bio-reactor. The bio-reactor uses AI to optimize algae growth and carbon sequestration. The reactor is designed to hook up to HVAC systems found in large industrial buildings, skyscrapers, and apartment buildings.

The idea behind the technology is that the bio-reactor will use AI and algae’s ability to conduct photosynthesis using carbon dioxide to combat climate change. HVAC systems are some of the biggest contributors to global warming, therefore the EOS bioreactor will assist in reducing their release of carbon dioxide into the air.

