How the Pentagon’s JAIC Picks Its Artificial Intelligence-Driven Projects

24 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

The Pentagon’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center was founded in 2018 to unify and accelerate AI applications across the defense and military enterprise. In the past nine months, employees inside the center have spent about nine months executing this AI support, aiming to improve the efficiency and accuracy to improve overall warfighter support.

The team explores and develops automated applications to support a range of efforts within the Pentagon, including business administration, human capital management, acquisitions, finance, and budget tracking. Throughout the process, when choosing AI applications to develop the Pentagon considers the technology’s maturity, which sector would most benefit from the project, and the ultimate outcome of its impact.

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

