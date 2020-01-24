CyberNews Briefs

Google: Flaws in Apple’s Private-Browsing Technology Allow for Third-Party Tracking

24 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

Apple designed technology to keep its customers safe and prevent them from being tracked when they search the web, but according to Google researchers, the preventative technology is riddled with security flaws. Google researchers found that Safari’s Intelligent Tracking Program allows third parties to track people’s browsing behavior.

The Financial Times published a report on Wednesday, however, the vulnerabilities and research will be disclosed publicly within the next few weeks. During the research process, Google analysts found that there were five different types of potential attacks on the vulnerabilities they found in ITP.

Read More: Google: Flaws in Apple’s Private-Browsing Technology Allow for Third-Party Tracking

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Bipartisan Coalition Bill Introduced to Reform NSA Surveillance

January 24, 2020

New York state wants to ban government agencies from paying ransomware demands

January 24, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2