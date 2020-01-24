Google: Flaws in Apple’s Private-Browsing Technology Allow for Third-Party Tracking

Apple designed technology to keep its customers safe and prevent them from being tracked when they search the web, but according to Google researchers, the preventative technology is riddled with security flaws. Google researchers found that Safari’s Intelligent Tracking Program allows third parties to track people’s browsing behavior.

The Financial Times published a report on Wednesday, however, the vulnerabilities and research will be disclosed publicly within the next few weeks. During the research process, Google analysts found that there were five different types of potential attacks on the vulnerabilities they found in ITP.

