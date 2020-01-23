Microsoft recently publicly disclosed a security breach that was a result of a misconfigured internal customer support database. The breach caused the exposure of approximately 250 million customer support and service records, many of which contained personally identifiable information.

Microsoft stated that their investigation concluded that a change made to the network security group in early December enabled the data breach. On the last day of December, the configuration was remediated to prevent unauthorized access.

Read More: Microsoft Exposes 250M Customer Support Records on Leaky Servers