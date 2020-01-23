In-Body Microcomputer Could Help Heart Failure Patients Live Longer

A medical technology company named Vectorious has developed an in-body microcomputer that could improve the quality of life for heart failure patients, allowing them to live longer. The tiny V-LAP sensor is positioned within the heart, providing real-time data to medical professionals. The device is powered by artificial intelligence and digital technology and has been called a world first.

The device can detect when pressure in the heart elevates, subsequently alerting doctors in real-time. The V-LAP does not have a battery and is instead charged remotely through an external chest strap. The CEO of Vectorious stated that the device represents a change in the management of heart disease for the millions of people living with heart failure.

