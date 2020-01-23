Email malware targets U.S. senator and military

Emotet, a powerful email malware, is being used to attack US government targets. Cybersecurity researchers reported that they are witnessing a resurgence in the malware’s popularity, particularly towards government entities. The malware attacks are spread through email and are able to infiltrate other contacts within the inbox.

According to research, hackers using the Emotet malware have targeted their efforts towards the US military and government organizations, particularly top-level domains. The trend took a break over the holidays and but has since picked back up in the first few weeks of January.

