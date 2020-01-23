CyberNews Briefs

Email malware targets U.S. senator and military

23 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

Emotet, a powerful email malware, is being used to attack US government targets. Cybersecurity researchers reported that they are witnessing a resurgence in the malware’s popularity, particularly towards government entities. The malware attacks are spread through email and are able to infiltrate other contacts within the inbox.

According to research, hackers using the Emotet malware have targeted their efforts towards the US military and government organizations, particularly top-level domains. The trend took a break over the holidays and but has since picked back up in the first few weeks of January.

Read More: Email malware targets U.S. senator and military

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Thousands of WordPress Sites Hacked to Fuel Scam Campaign

January 23, 2020

Lebanon protests: New government ends months of deadlock

January 22, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2