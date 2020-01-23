Global RiskHealth & EnvironmentalNews Briefs

Coronavirus: Wuhan to shut public transport over outbreak

23 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

Wuhan has announced its plan to temporarily shut down its public transportation system as it combats the outbreak of a new strain of virus that has hit China’s major cities, along with several other countries. Wuhan has eleven million residents, all of whom have been advised not to leave the city during this time.

However, millions of Chinese plan to travel for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday. The respiratory illness has spread to infect 500 global citizens from the United States, Japan, China, Thailand, and South Korea. Seventeen people have already died due to the illness, all of them from a smaller city outside of Wuhan.

