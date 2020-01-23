Brexit Divorce Deal Clears U.K. Parliament

As of Wednesday evening, the Brexit deal has passed through the UK Parliament. This confirms that the UK will leave the European Union at the end of the month. The deal only requires the signature of the Queen to become British law, after passing through both chambers of the parliamentary system.

The EU council and commission presidents are set to sign off the agreement on Friday of this week. The European Parliament needs to vote Brexit through next Wednesday, however, this step is considered a formality. The passage of the bill ends four years of British political paralysis sparked in 2016 when citizens voted to leave the EU.

