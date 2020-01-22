US Military Claimed ‘Success’ in Hacking ISIS: Documents

The US military released heavily redacted and previously top-secret documents that claimed the US Cyber Command successfully hacked ISIS, disrupting online propaganda efforts. The operation dates back to at least 2016, according to the security documents released Tuesday. The US military claimed that it had limited ISIS’s online efforts on radicalization by imposing costs in regards to time and resources.

The assessment also claimed that since the operation, there has been a significant reduction in the online campaign waged by ISIS. However, the Cyber Command efforts were allegedly slowed by a difficult process for approving operations. The documents offer the most detailed assessment, despite redactions, of the moves made against ISIS by the joint task force created in 2016.

