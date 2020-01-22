Lebanon protests: New government ends months of deadlock

Lebanon’s installation of a new government marks the end of months of deadlock that crippled the country’s economy. Saad Hariri resigned as prime minister of Lebanon in October as a result of mass protests over government corruption. The Hezbollah movement within the country made moves to chose university professor, Hassan Diab, to replace him last month, but the cabinet could not be decided upon.

Recently the protests took a violent turn, with more than 460 people injured in clashes in Beirut over the weekend, along with vandalism and police retaliation. Mr. Hariri stated on Monday that Lebanon’s political crisis had reached a new high and that the implementation of a new government was critical to end the violence among protestors and security forces.

