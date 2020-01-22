Journalist Glenn Greenwald charged with hacking by Brazil prosecutors

Glenn Greenwald, co-founder of the investigative news website The Intercept, has been accused of cybercrimes by the Brazilian government. The charges are linked to the hacking of the phones belonging to senior government officials in the country. Six other individuals are being accused alongside Greenwald.

The Brazilian prosecution service stated that the journalist took part in the hacking of exchanges occurring between government officials through the messaging service Telegram. The exchanges in question are linked to The Intercept’s series regarding the ethics and methods employed by the anti-corruption task force.

