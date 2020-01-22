Data-driven vehicles: The next security challenge

As manufacturers increase their efforts to get autonomous vehicles on the road, experts are concerned that the radical shift in security needed to ensure safety will not be reached. As more smart technologies are implemented into cars, more security threats are posed. The addition of a tablet-based control console creates a new attack angle for hackers to use when attempting to hack a vehicle.

The technology additions may add unintentional security vulnerabilities that put consumers at risk. However, other experts argue that despite the recent examples of autonomous car hacking, individual vehicles will rarely be targeted by threat actors. Instead, these actors will focus on the opportunity posed by large numbers of connected vehicles, discovering exploits that can be used to target hundreds of cars at once rather than just one.

