Bezos’s Phone Hacked By Saudi Crown Prince, Report Says

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was allegedly hacked by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2018, according to a report released on Tuesday. The Gaurdian reported that a malicious video file was sent from bin Salman to Bezos on WhatsApp resulted in the hack. The hack exposed large amounts of data from Bezos’s personal phone within hours of the infected file.

Although it remains unclear what the men were discussing at the time of the attack, the conversation was reportedly friendly. Bezos’s head of security has claimed that the Saudis were responsible for the initial tip about Bezos’s affair to the press, who subsequently published Bezos’s private text messages and photos. The hack also led many to question the Saudi’s previous statement that they were not surveilling Bezos and others connected to Khashoggi, a journalist killed in Turkey last year.

