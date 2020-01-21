News BriefsTechnology

What Do You Think About Artificial Intelligence? The Pentagon’s AI Center Wants to Know.

21 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

Officials from the Pentagon’s nascent center devoted to artificial intelligence research stated that they will be funding a study on what people’s perceptions of developing technology is. The center stated that they’ll be particularly interested in the opinions of members of the software engineering, defense, and aerospace communities.

A proposed information collection notice was published in the Federal Register on Thursday, stating that the Defense Department’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center will be funding the RAND Corporation study. The data collected from the study will help the Defense Departement’s ability to engage with private sector tech corporations.

