Norway’s governing coalition collapses over ISIS repatriation

Norway’s governing coalition has disbanded after an incident regarding the repatriation of a mother with suspected ISIS links from Syria. After the Syrian woman was repatriated,l the populist Progress Party left the coalition. The woman and her two children landed in Norway on Thursday night, according to a statement released by the government.

Progress Party leader Siv Jensen announced at a press conference that she planned to remove the party from the coalition, citing the incident. Jensen stated that they would welcome the children, but that the party does not compromise with people who have joined terrorist organizations like ISIS. Jensen also stated that ISIS is working to tear down Norway’s founding values.