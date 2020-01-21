Global RiskNews Briefs

New China virus: Cases triple as infection spreads to Beijing and Shanghai

21 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

A new virus in China has infected 200 victims, tripling the previous infection rate over one weekend. The outbreak spread from Wuhan to other major Chinese cities. Since the first reported infection, three people have died and three countries, Japan, Thailand, and South Korea have reported cases.

The respiratory illness is a new strain of coronavirus, which causes pneumonia and can pass from person to person. A spokesperson for the health commission team investigating it has stated that 14 medical workers caught the virus while treating infected patients.

