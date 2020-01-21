Global RiskNews Briefs

France’s Macron Pauses Tech Tax After U.S. Pressure

21 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

France and the US have reached a truce over the controversial issue of taxing tech giants like Google’s parent organization Alphabet Inc., avoiding a major crisis or a trade war over the issue. French President Emmanuel Macron reached out to President Trump over the phone on Sunday, seeking a way to end the tariff threat while France works out digital taxation.

Last year, France levied out a large tax to big tech companies. As part of the truce, France will agree to postpone this tax until the end of 2020, and in return, the US will postpone retaliatory tariffs for this year. French officials stated that the country seeks to reach an international agreement on digital taxation within the year.

Read More: France’s Macron Pauses Tech Tax After U.S. Pressure

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

China is trying to stop the spread of a deadly new virus at the worst possible time of year

January 22, 2020

US Retailer Hanna Andersson Hacked to Steal Credit Cards

January 21, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2