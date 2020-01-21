CyberNews Briefs

FBI Seizes Domain That Sold Info Stolen in Data Breaches

21 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

A domain, named WeLeakData.com, was seized by the FBI after claiming to have more than 12 billion records gathered from 10,000 data breaches. The FBI’s actions were a result of an international law enforcement effort involving agencies from the US and Europe. The site remains down.

The site offered subscriptions for their troth of records, ranging from daily subscriptions to a year-long program. The site advertised the ability to search for and download information on specific individuals or types of accounts. Two suspects from the Netherlands and Ireland have been arrested on suspicion of being involved with the seized domain.

