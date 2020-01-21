Android Users Beware: These Top Camera Apps May Secretly Be Spying On You

The latest warning issued to consumers downloading apps that require camera access off of the Play Store has come from the research team at CyberNews. The reports expose the camera apps that boast billions of downloads, yet could be stealing user information. The team stated that the apps may spy on users, redirect them to phishing websites, feature malicious ads, and sell your data.

The team analyzed the top “beauty camera” search results on the Play Store and found that the number one app, BeautyPlus, had 300 million installs and was identified as malware or spyware. These types of apps come from developers who collect data on servers back in China and sell the data to Chinese consumers.

