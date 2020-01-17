White House ‘broke law’ by withholding Ukraine aid, says watchdog

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has ruled that by withholding financial aid from Ukraine, the Trump administration broke the law. President Trump is being accused of freezing aid to pressure Ukraine into investigating a political rival, and Ukraine has since opened a probe into separate allegations linked to the impeachment trials.

The GAO stated that faithful execution of the law does not permit President Trump to withhold financial aid for this personal agenda reasoning, claiming that he cannot substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law. It is prohibited under the Impoundment Control Act (ICA) for the White House to withhold funds for a policy reason. The White House also failed to alert Congress of the blocked funds, which is illegal under the ICA.

