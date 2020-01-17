U.S. and China Face a Steep Climb to Meet Trade Goals

The aggressive schedule for ramping up China’s purchase of American products laid out in the US-China trade deal will be very difficult for China to achieve over the next several years. The increase totals $200 billion over the next two years and leaves the two countries contemplating whether China can even absorb that much from the US.

The countries claim that achieving the targets will require significant government mandates on China’s $14 trillion economy. This would be at odds with Washington’s support of market-driven business decisions. Experts claim that while the targets are not impossible to attain, it will put pressure on both the Chinese economy and the US agricultural industry.

