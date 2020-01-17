CyberNews Briefs

Kubernetes bug bounty program open to anyone, rewards up to $10,000

17 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

Kubernetes has announced that they plan to launch a bug bounty program with rewards as high as $10,000. The company was originally designed by Google but has since been open-sourced and handed over to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, becoming a community project.

The bounty program will be managed by HackerOne, with vulnerability reports investigated by a set of community volunteers. The program was originally limited to just invited researchers but has opened up to the public. The participators will try to uncover bugs in over 82 assets that span core Kubernetes and add-ons.

