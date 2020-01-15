A Texas school district, Manor Independent School, has been hit by a series of phishing attacks that posed a serious financial threat to the district, costing the entity an estimated $2.3 million. The scam is being investigated by the US FBI, who is encouraging anyone with information regarding the incident to report it immediately.

Three separate fraudulent transactions took place in November of last year, costing the district millions. The crisis hit newspapers nationwide as other districts face the growing threat posed by ransomware attacks. Data released by the company Armor in December revealed that 72 districts had been impacted in 2019, affecting a large number of individual schools. Security experts argue that employee error needs to be addressed within districts more effectively as organizations are at high risk of phishing attacks.

Read More: Texas School District Loses $2.3m in Phishing Raid