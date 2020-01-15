Study says Grindr, OkCupid, and Tinder breach GDPR

A recent study reported that dating apps such as Grindr, OkCupid, and Tiner are spreading user information including sexual preferences, behavioral data, and precise location to advertising companies. These methods of advertising may violate privacy laws, according to the Norweigan Consumer Council.

The Council found that the apps shared personal data as mentioned previously to target advertisements. The apps were chosen for the study as they were the most popular dating apps on Google Play at the time. Sensitive category personal data was deemed likely to be processed in the study, including information about health, religion, children, and sexual preferences. The apps transmitted this data to third parties without the users’ consent.

