Global RiskNews Briefs

‘Staggering number’ of human rights defenders killed in Colombia, the UN says

15 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

In Colombia, human rights activists and leaders within organizations revolving around human rights violations are being killed at an alarming rate, according to a recent statement made by the United Nations human rights agency. The UN urged the Colombian government to take action against the attacks on leaders who are defending human rights.

Last year, there were 107 activists killed in Colombia, while 13 other cases remain under investigation. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights claimed that there were 115 confirmed cases in which human rights activists were murdered or assassinated. The trend in Colombia shows no let up in 2020, with 10 human rights defenders already reported killed in the first month of the decade.

Read More: ‘Staggering number’ of human rights defenders killed in Colombia, the UN says

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

China’s government poses a ‘global threat to human rights,’ report finds

January 15, 2020

Secret documents reveal how China mass detention camps work

November 25, 2019
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2