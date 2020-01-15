‘Staggering number’ of human rights defenders killed in Colombia, the UN says

In Colombia, human rights activists and leaders within organizations revolving around human rights violations are being killed at an alarming rate, according to a recent statement made by the United Nations human rights agency. The UN urged the Colombian government to take action against the attacks on leaders who are defending human rights.

Last year, there were 107 activists killed in Colombia, while 13 other cases remain under investigation. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights claimed that there were 115 confirmed cases in which human rights activists were murdered or assassinated. The trend in Colombia shows no let up in 2020, with 10 human rights defenders already reported killed in the first month of the decade.