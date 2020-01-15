Russian government resigns as Vladimir Putin plans future

Hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed constitutional changes that could prolong his stay in power, Russia’s government has resigned. The proposals made by President Putin would transfer power from the presidency to the parliament. Although Putin is due to step down in 2024 when he closes out his fourth term in office, he has been searching for ways to preserve his control over the country.

Putin announced his plans in his annual state of the address to lawmakers, who subsequently announced their resignation. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev stated that the government would resign to help facilitate the changes proposed by Putin. The announcement was unexpected and shocking to the public. What ensues will be a nationwide vote on the changes, followed by Constitutional reforms.

