NSA’s First Public Vulnerability Disclosure: An Effort to Build Trust

15 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

The US National Security Agency (NSA) has discovered and reported a bug to Microsoft. The vulnerability was tracked as CVE-2020-0601 and impacted Windows 10 and Windows Server systems. The NSA stated that this was the first time it decided to report and publicly disclose a security vulnerability pertaining to a software vendor.

Sources stated that this disclosure is the first of many as part of a new initiative at the NSA that aims to turn a new leaf in making more of the NSA’s vulnerability research public and available to major software vendors. This begins a new chapter in the NSA’s legacy, one in which the agency strives to alert the public to security flaws found in popular software.

OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

