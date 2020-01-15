NASA And Amazon Are Teaming Up To Build An App That Can Predict Solar Superstorms

Amazon announced a collaboration with NASA that aims to predict solar superstorms through machine learning applications. Superstorms are rare, therefore there are very few historical examples that can be used in the algorithm training process. Amazon’s AWS Professional Services and Machine Learning Solutions Lab have stated that they will use both unsupervised learning and anomaly prediction technologies to predict the conditions associated with superstorms.

AWS will examine as many as 1,000 data sets at the same time to uncover patterns unique to superstorms. NASA and Amazon plan to offer a repository with reams of raw data that will allow researchers to crunch the numbers. The companies’ plan is the make forecasting stronger by examining the anomalies and making simulations about modern superstorms.

