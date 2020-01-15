Chinese man arrested after making $1.6 million from selling VPN services

Chinese authorities have launched a crackdown against sellers and vendors of unauthorized VPN software within the country. China has been particularly focused on catching sellers advertising VPN services that are capable of bypassing China’s Great Firewall technology.

The Chinese government and law enforcement agencies have been making arrests since mid-2017, however, they may have caught their biggest target at the end of 2019. Reports from a Chinese news company stated that Chinese police have arrested a 29-year-old man who has made a fortune, more than $1.6 million, selling access to VPN servers to more than 28,000 customers.

