China’s government poses a ‘global threat to human rights,’ report finds

The NGO Human Rights Watch has released a statement claiming that the Chinese government poses a global threat to human rights. In the NGO’s annual report, it stated that the Chinese government is carrying out an intensive attack on the global system for enforcing human rights, after evaluating nearly 100 countries’ human rights standards.

The report was released this week after HRW executive director Kenneth Roth was allegedly blocked from entering Hong Kong without reason. Roth stated he had planned to launch a report into the city, which has experienced crippling anti-government protests over the past seven months. China’s censorship practices are of high concern for the NGO, along with the intense surveillance and persecution of Uyghur Muslims in the western province of Xinjiang.