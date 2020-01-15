Amazon Expands Its Lead With Smart CE Devices At CES 2020

Amazon has recently taken over consumer electronics with popular products such as Alexa voice assistant, Kindle, Echo, and Fire TV solutions. At CES Las Vegas last week, Amazon announced a significant expansion of its Fire TV Edition program, which is designed to enable third-party device makers to integrate the technology into their products.

The first Fire TV smart TV debuted at the same conference almost three years ago and has since grown exponentially to include over 50 different models. Amazon also announced that its Fire TV offerings will increase to over 150 models across ten countries in the next year.

