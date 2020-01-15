CyberNews Briefs

2017 Data Breach Will Cost Equifax at Least $1.38 Billion

15 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

Equifax has agreed to set aside a minimum of $380.5 million for breach compensation and promises to spend another $1 billion on elevating its information security over the next five years. Customers affected by the breach, almost 147 million US consumers, have one week from today to file a claim.

The company’s disastrous data breach happened in 2017 when a web application security flaw cost the company over $1.38 billion. The US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia granted approval of the settlement on Monday. The money from the $380.5 million fund will be utilized for credit monitoring services.

Read More: 2017 Data Breach Will Cost Equifax at Least $1.38 Billion

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

‘Cable Haunt’ Bug Plagues Millions of Home Modems

January 14, 2020

Website Collecting Australian Fire Donations Hit by Magecart

January 14, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2