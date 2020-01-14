Energy Department Launches Challenge for Next-Gen Storage Technologies

The Energy Department announced that it will launch a comprehensive program designed to accelerate the development of innovative energy storage technologies in the United States. The project aims to advance the nation’s global leadership in space, as well as to further the use of next-generation energy storage tech.

The agency will coordinate a range of research and development funding opportunities to meet a variety of goals over the next decade with its new Energy Storage Grand Challenge. The program will support the Energy Department’s ultimate vision of maintaining a secure domestic supply chain.

