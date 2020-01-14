CyberNews BriefsTechnology

‘Cable Haunt’ Bug Plagues Millions of Home Modems

14 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

Multiple cable modems used to provide broadband into homes have been compromised due to a critical vulnerability in their makeup that allows an attacker full remote control of the device in question. The vulnerability, named “Cable Haunt” by researchers, has been found in vendors including COMPAL, Netgear, Arris, Technicolor, and others.

The flaw originated in the reference software written by Broadcom, which was then copied by different modem manufacturers and used in the devices’ firmware. The vulnerability allows an attacker to perform a buffer overflow, resulting in the attacker’s ability to execute arbitrary code via JavaScript run in a victim’s browser.

Read More: ‘Cable Haunt’ Bug Plagues Millions of Home Modems

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

New Trump Team Warning—Huawei Employs Chinese Spies, Using Its Tech ‘Madness’

January 14, 2020

US troops in Iraq got warning hours before Iranian attack

January 14, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2