Apple Lawsuit Against Cyber Startup Threatens ‘Dangerous’ Expansion Of Copyright Law

Apple has been criticized for claims that the cybersecurity startup Corellium has broken copyright laws. Apple and Corellium head towards meditation talks as experts say the lawsuit could lead to an expansion of the US copyright law, endangering security researchers and software creators that use Apple tech within their respective companies.

Corellium creates software-only versions of Apple devices, helping researchers test hacks and functionality of commonly used apps. However, this “virtualization” of iPhones has been protested by Apple as it announced it was pursuing legal action against the company. Apple claims that Corellium’s actions represent illegal replication of the iPhones.

