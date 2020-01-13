Global RiskNews Briefs

Voters in Taiwan go to the polls amid fears of Beijing’s influence and fake news

13 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

Taiwan prepared for elections this past Saturday amid tense relations with Beijing, which has been accused of trying to distort results in its favor. This year’s election has been dominated by Taiwan’s relationship with Beijing.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is leading the polls and is expected to claim victory after returning to the number one slot following local election results in 2018 that predicted her decline as leader of the Democratic Progressive Party. Tsai’s popularity has been largely due to fears over China. The opposition candidate, Han Kuo-yu of Kuomintang is seen as having a formidable relationship with Beijing.

