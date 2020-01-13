Malta gets a new prime minister amid scandal over the killing of a journalist

Robert Abela, a lawyer, will become Malta’s new Prime Minister after a surprising victory that was triggered by a political scandal over the assassination of a journalist that destroyed the reputation of the country’s previous leader and his allies. Abela will succeed Joseph Muscat, who announced his resignation in December amid the controversial death.

Daphne Caruana Galizia, an investigative journalist, was assassinated by a car bomb in October 2017. Muscat’s leadership was soon engulfed in the scandal, leading to his recent resignation and replacement despite his denial of any wrongdoing.