Iran Faces Growing Criticism at Home, Abroad Over Downing of Ukrainian Plane

A second day of protests spread beyond Iran’s capital Tehran as demonstrators took to the streets to display discontent over the recent plane crash. Iranian officials admitted that armed forces accidentally shot down a Ukranian passenger airliner despite previous denials. Iran has faced international backlash and domestic criticism since officials admitted to the details of the crash.

On Sunday, protesters gathered in Tehran to denounce lying and competence perpetrated by Iran’s leadership. Additional security measures were enacted outside a university where hundreds of protesters gathered. The crash resulted in the death of all 176 passengers on board the airliner, including dozens of Iranians and Canadians.

