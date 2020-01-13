Air Travel Cyber-Attacks: New York Airport Hit, Travelex Exchange Held To Ransom

Travelex, a foreign exchange company, was hit by ransomware on New Year’s Eve and later received a hefty ransom request of $3 million. This ransom demand has since doubled to $6 million. If Travelex fails to comply with the ransom demands, sensitive data stolen from the company’s networks will be released or sold. The threat actors behind the attack used Sodinokibi ransomware to attack the victim, resulting in a large quantity of data compromised over the course of the attack.

Now, it seems that the same cybercriminal group is using Sodinokibi to attack travel companies specifically. The same ransomware was used in a cyberattack against the Albany County Airport Authority. The investigation into the Travelex attack is ongoing after Travelex contacted federal authorities on January 2.

