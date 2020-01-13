News BriefsTechnology

4 Ring Employees Fired For Spying on Customers

13 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

The company Ring, owned by Amazon, released a statement that declared it had fired four employees after they exhibited inappropriate access to customers’ video feeds. The letter was sent to senators in response to the public scrutiny the company has been facing from the Senate. Over the past year, Ring has been plagued by data privacy incidents as consumers and security experts question Amazon’s data storage practices.

Ring stated that it was made aware of the misconduct, investigated the incident, determined that the employee had violated company policy, and was then fired. Ring also declared that it has taken measures to ensure that data access is limited to a small number of team members.

