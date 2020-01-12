House Passes Trio of 5G Security Bills

The House of Representatives passed a trio of bills earlier this week, aiming to secure 5G wireless networks and technologies. The bills are bipartisan and arrive amidst the increased risk of cyberattacks arising from conflict with Iran. The Secure 5G and Beyond Act was introduced in May of 2019 and creates a comprehensive strategy that secures next-generation mobile telecom systems nationally. This bill was passed along with two others, the Promoting United States Wireless Leadership Act and the H. Res. 575.

The Promoting United States Wireless Leadership Act calls on the assistant secretary to take more deliberate actions, improving the United States’ representation across international standards and bodies. The H. Res. 575 urges stakeholders to consider the Prague Proposals.

