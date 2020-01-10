A video released Thursday shows an Iranian missile hitting a civilian plane near Tehran. The new footage is widely considered to be the Ukraine-bound Boeing 737-800 which crashed late on Wednesday night. The United States and its allies have a “high level of confidence” that the Iranians did not intend to shoot down the plane. At a press conference in Ottawa, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the targeting was probably “unintentional.”

In a twenty-four reversal, the US National Transportation Safety Board will now join the investigation into the plane crash. This decision follows Iran’s Wednesday statement expressly rejecting American involvement in the investigation.

Read More: Iran shot down plane with two Russian-made missiles, US official says