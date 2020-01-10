Global RiskNews Briefs

Iran shot down plane with two Russian-made missiles, US official says

10 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

A video released Thursday shows an Iranian missile hitting a civilian plane near Tehran. The new footage is widely considered to be the Ukraine-bound Boeing 737-800 which crashed late on Wednesday night. The United States and its allies have a “high level of confidence” that the Iranians did not intend to shoot down the plane. At a press conference in Ottawa, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the targeting was probably “unintentional.” 

In a twenty-four reversal, the US National Transportation Safety Board will now join the investigation into the plane crash. This decision follows Iran’s Wednesday statement expressly rejecting American involvement in the investigation. 

