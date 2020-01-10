On Thursday, Facebook announced that it will enable users to view less political ads on its platform. While Twitter and Google are widely blocking political ads leading up the 2020 presidential election, Facebook maintained that private companies shouldn’t dictate campaign access voters.

Facebook claims that the company will be more “transparent” about how political ads are shared in the future. A spokesman for Facebook emphasized that Facebook’s community standard currently bans hate speech and content which might suppress or intimidate voters. Like other tech companies, Facebook has faced heavy scrutiny about the dissemination of fake news on its platform.

Read More: Facebook to Keep Targeted Political Ads but Give Users More Control