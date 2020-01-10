Global RiskNews Briefs

China Steps Up Its Information War in Taiwan

10 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

A forthcoming Brookings report details the extensive “information influence operation” the Chinese government has undertaken to influence Taiwan’s coming general election (January 11), amongst other media manipulation operations. The report contends that the People’s Republic seeks to influence “every stage of the global information supply chain,” from content producing to publishing platforms. 

Global democracies should watch with bated breath Saturday’s election results. Taiwan holds a multifaceted preoccupation for China: the island possesses great symbolic, economic and military value. The United States considers Taiwan a “critical flashpoint” in curtailing Chinese regional encroachment.  

