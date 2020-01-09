We’re fighting fake news AI bots by using more AI. That’s a mistake.

Recent fake-news scandals have revealed the prevalence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in disseminating inaccurate media. The efforts to combat AI’s pervasiveness, however, are led by AI technology. In his 2018 Congressional testimony, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg suggested that AI will be at the forefront of tackling digital propaganda.

Samuel Woolley, author of The Reality Game: How The Next Wave of Technology Will Break the Truth believes that mass-fake news will be defeated by a combination of human labor and AI. Woolley offered, “We should not fear machines that are smart like humans, so much as humans who are not smart about how they build machines.” The implications for AI’s ongoing development are widespread and will continue to be a source of social, legal and political scrutiny.

