Global RiskNews Briefs

Trump Signals No Further Military Strikes After Iran’s Attack

09 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

In a Wednesday address to the nation, President Donald Trump indicated that the United States will not pursue military action against Iran. President Trump’s remarks follow Tuesday night’s Iranian missile attack against two US and coalition bases in Iraq. Fortunately, US and allied forces suffered no casualties and sustained “minimal damage”. 

President Trump committed to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and has imposed “additional punishing” economic sanctions on Iran. Throughout the speech Trump touted the US’ military and economic strengths, asserting that while America possesses formidable offensive capabilities (-like the development of hypersonic missiles) that “we do not have to use it.”

