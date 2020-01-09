CyberNews Briefs

TrickBot Adds Custom, Stealthy Backdoor to its Arsenal

09 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

TrickBot is evolving to avoid detection by adding a new backdoor to its arsenal. Russian cybercriminals behind the malware have developed “PowerTrick” to infiltrate high-value targets and give TrickBot new capabilities. SentinelLabs stated that PowerTrick was released on Thursday and is designed to execute commands and return results in Base64 format, deployed after TrickBot has already infected a device.

PowerTrick’s end goal is to bypass restrictions and security controls to exploit secure and high-value networks, according to research conducted by SentinelLabs.

Read More: TrickBot Adds Custom, Stealthy Backdoor to its Arsenal

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Google Removed Over 1.7K Joker Malware Infected Apps from Play Store

January 9, 2020

Senator unveils bill to stop the US from sharing intel with countries using Huawei 5G

January 9, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2