TrickBot is evolving to avoid detection by adding a new backdoor to its arsenal. Russian cybercriminals behind the malware have developed “PowerTrick” to infiltrate high-value targets and give TrickBot new capabilities. SentinelLabs stated that PowerTrick was released on Thursday and is designed to execute commands and return results in Base64 format, deployed after TrickBot has already infected a device.

PowerTrick’s end goal is to bypass restrictions and security controls to exploit secure and high-value networks, according to research conducted by SentinelLabs.

Read More: TrickBot Adds Custom, Stealthy Backdoor to its Arsenal