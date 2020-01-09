News BriefsTechnology

Electric Cars Will Challenge State Power Grids

09 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

A recent study conducted by the Energy Department found that electric cars could have a large impact on the capabilities of state power grids, challenging their ability to effectively charge the onslaught of electric cars. Cities like Seattle aims to have one-third of its residents driving electric vehicles by the start of the next decade, while Washington state remains a player in widespread adoption of electric cars.

While these cars are essential in reducing carbon emissions, Seattle is conducting checks to make sure that their electric grid can handle a drastic increase in electric car use. The study found that electrification across all sectors could boost national consumption by as much as 38% in 2050, largely due to electric vehicles. While cars that run on electricity will continue to become more popular, the electric grids of many populated cities will be challenged.

Read More: Electric Cars Will Challenge State Power Grids

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Iran shot down plane with two Russian-made missiles, US official says

January 10, 2020

Facebook to Keep Targeted Political Ads but Give Users More Control

January 10, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2