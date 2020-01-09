A recent study conducted by the Energy Department found that electric cars could have a large impact on the capabilities of state power grids, challenging their ability to effectively charge the onslaught of electric cars. Cities like Seattle aims to have one-third of its residents driving electric vehicles by the start of the next decade, while Washington state remains a player in widespread adoption of electric cars.

While these cars are essential in reducing carbon emissions, Seattle is conducting checks to make sure that their electric grid can handle a drastic increase in electric car use. The study found that electrification across all sectors could boost national consumption by as much as 38% in 2050, largely due to electric vehicles. While cars that run on electricity will continue to become more popular, the electric grids of many populated cities will be challenged.

Read More: Electric Cars Will Challenge State Power Grids