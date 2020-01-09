A Lance Corporal’s Phone Selfie Got His Marine Unit ‘Killed’ at 29 Palms

This week over ten thousand US and NATO troops gathered in 29 Palms, the Marine Corps’ largest base, located near San Bernardino, California for the largest joint training exercise in decades. The forces tackled cyber attacks, drone exercises and other forms of war games. Crucially, the exercise demonstrated the massive vulnerabilities phones pose to the integrity of military ventures.

During the free-play exercise, a Lance Corporal’s selfie sent to his wife compromised his Marine Unit’s location and fatefully ‘killed’ his fellow 28 soldiers. Ultimately, the exercise underscores the vulnerabilities personal cellular devices subject military operations to.

